Pak links: Assam CM ups ante against Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday upped the ante against Gaurav Gogoi, asking why the Congress MP has not issued any public statement regarding his visits to Pakistan.

Sarma told reporters here, “I have earlier said that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan and stayed there for 15 days without taking any permission either from the Centre or the state. I believe that he must issue a public statement on the whole matter; however, instead of that, the Congress leader has dodged the questions several times.”

“Why a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has to find out the details of Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan?” Sarma asked. The CM also raised the citizenship issue of Congress MP’s children and said, “He (Gaurav Gogoi) often maintains a good relationship with the media outlets and journalists. Then why has he not said anything about these matters? If he issues statement in public on the topics, we can close the whole chapter easily.”

Sarma also mentioned that he would come up with big revelations by September 10. “I would request everybody to have patience till September 10. I will reveal everything before the public,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma doubled down on his explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming the lawmaker had visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s top spy agency.

The CM went a step further, declaring that he would step down from his post if any part of his statement is proven false. "Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on the invitation of ISI, and after returning had also opposed the purchase of Rafale," Sarma alleged, adding that the visit was for receiving “training” -- a claim he described as “serious.”

Reiterating his stance, the Chief Minister said, “If even a single word of mine is proved wrong, I will resign from the post of Chief Minister.” He further claimed his government possesses a document from the Pakistan Home Department that purportedly proves Gogoi's visit. Sarma said, “For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training. It is a serious matter. After this, more considerable action will be taken.”

Sarma also alleged that Gogoi’s wife shares “good relations” with the Pakistan Army. In previous statements, he labelled the Congress MP a “Pakistani sympathiser,” though no official action has been taken against Gogoi so far.

