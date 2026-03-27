Pak-linked agent held in Rajasthan, shared pictures of key locations across states

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have busted a suspected espionage network with links to a Pakistan-based terrorist, arresting a youth accused of conducting reconnaissance across multiple states and sharing sensitive videos, said police officials on Friday.

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The accused, Akashdeep (20), a resident of Chak Kera and originally from Village 12 H under Kesrisinghpur police station, was arrested by Lalgarh Jatan police for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms.

District Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said that, given the district’s proximity to the international border, intelligence inputs are closely monitored. Acting on specific information about suspicious activity, police launched an investigation that revealed Akashdeep was in regular contact with Pakistani numbers (+92) via Instagram and WhatsApp, including voice chats.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been carrying out recce of key locations across Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ambala (Haryana) on the instructions of Bhatti.

He reportedly filmed crowded and strategically important areas and sent these videos to Pakistan via WhatsApp, along with details on access routes.

Police have seized the accused’s mobile phone and SIM card, uncovering chats with several suspicious Pakistan-based contacts. Investigators also found an AI-edited photograph in which the accused had morphed himself alongside the terrorist, allegedly to intimidate locals.

Station House Officer Gurmel Singh described him as having a criminal disposition, noting that he often threatened villagers by claiming links with terrorists.

Authorities said the accused’s actions posed a serious threat to national security, sovereignty, and integrity, prompting swift action. A case has been registered under relevant provisions, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network.

The arrest comes amid a series of similar crackdowns. On March 13, associates linked to Shahzad Bhatti were arrested in Ambala, Haryana, with explosives recovered and a major attack foiled.

More recently, on March 24, another associate was nabbed in Hanumangarh. Police believe the terrorist handler is operating an India-based network through social media and digital channels, and further arrests are likely as the probe deepens.

--IANS

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