Pak can't sustain war, their military has turned into business community: Retired Indian Army veteran

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Retired Major General Harish Jit Singh on Thursday stated that Pakistan lacks the ammunition, financial strength, and manpower to sustain a war, and asserted that there is no comparison between the Indian and Pakistani armies.

Speaking to IANS, Maj Gen Singh praised the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor', and said, "The precision strikes carried out by India were not on Pakistan. We have only destroyed their terrorist camps and headquarters. Both they and we know this."

"More than 100 of their terrorists have been killed. This strike was only on their terror hubs, not on military infrastructure or civilians. Only the terror hubs, where they were trained, where they were radicalised, were attacked. The factories producing terrorists were in the form of madrasas and fake health centres," he said.

Singh said that, internationally, Pakistan is increasingly isolated, with the exception of Turkey and China.

"Several countries have distanced themselves from Pakistan," he said.

Referring to recent Turkish military activity, he pointed out the docking of the Turkish Navy warships in Pakistan, which followed the landing of a Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft in Karachi.

On this, Maj Gen Singh commented, "Pakistan would not have been able to survive 72 hours of war and hence needed the help of Turkey," while also expressing doubt about how long such help would last.

"Pakistan does not have the ammunition, money or manpower to win the war. Their army also does not have the will to fight, because their army has turned into a business community, which runs most of the businesses in Pakistan," he said.

He strongly dismissed any equivalence between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces, stating, "There is no comparison between the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army. We can take on the Pakistan Army absolutely, no problem whatsoever.

"If they think that their friend China is there, then if the Chinese start something from there or Bangladesh starts something from there, we are prepared. We can handle all three fronts at the same time."

According to Maj Gen Singh, Pakistan is aware of India's military preparedness, which is why "Pakistan's NSA has spoken to Indian NSA and even their Defence Minister has called for de-escalation."

