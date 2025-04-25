Pahalgam attack: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari condemns terrorism, urges for unity

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmad Bukhari, in a powerful address on Friday, condemned terrorism and the killing of innocent people, calling it a "sin".

Many worshippers who attended Friday prayers tied black bands on their arms as a mark of protest against the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Shahi Imam emphasised that terrorism cannot be justified on any grounds and dismissed claims of such acts being Islamic, particularly referencing incidents where individuals were targeted and killed in a barbaric manner.

Bukhari expressed anguish over recent events, including an incident in Agra where people were allegedly killed after being identified as Muslims.

"Terrorism is not a solution to any issue," he asserted, urging the country to stand united like a "strong rock" to protect India's honour, transcending Hindu-Muslim divides.

Highlighting the loyalty of Indian Muslims, Bukhari said, "The Muslims of India have always stood for the country."

He noted that every citizen, whether Hindu or Muslim, is troubled by the prevailing circumstances, with countless innocent lives lost, some buried, others not.

Criticising Pakistan's alleged role in fostering terrorism in India, Bukhari said, "The terror attacks facilitated through Pakistan, resulting in the killing of innocents, cannot be justified."

He accused Pakistan of contributing to hatred in India, causing suffering for Indian Muslims who seek to live in peace.

"Does Pakistan have an answer for the troubles faced by Muslims in business and daily life due to such acts?" he questioned.

Recalling his advice to Pakistani leadership, Bukhari said he had urged them during the formation of the BJP government in India to improve ties with New Delhi for mutual benefit. He recounted similar advice given to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, warning that groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed create difficulties for Indian Muslims, with Pakistan's ISI allegedly playing a controlling role.

"Terrorism and war have never resolved any issue," Bukhari reiterated, questioning the direction the world and the country are heading. He cited the example of Kashmir, where selective killings of Hindus took place, but also highlighted the heroism of Adil Hussain, a poor Kashmiri who sacrificed his life to save Hindu tourists from terrorists.

"Why does the media not speak of such acts of humanity?" he asked.

Bukhari praised the Kashmiri people for their humanity, noting that they provided shelter to Hindu pilgrims during crises and protested against terrorism, offering free taxi services.

"Humanity is still alive, but barbarism, from any side, cannot be tolerated," he said.

He concluded by affirming that Indian Muslims have always supported those in distress, regardless of religion, and called for unity to uphold the nation's dignity.

During Friday Jumma prayers, prayers were offered across mosques for the peace of those killed in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI)

