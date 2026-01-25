Padma Shri recipient Prof Roy hails PM Modi-led govt for recognising efforts of silent workers

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Emotions ran high on Sunday as social worker and noted chemistry professor Mahendra Nath Roy was named as a recipient of the Padma Shri under the Padma Awards 2026, recognising him as an "Unsung and Unique Hero".

In his first reaction after the announcement, Roy told IANS: "I am very happy to have received this award. I thank my parents and my teachers for this. I am a son of a farmer. I never imagined that I would receive such a prestigious recognition. I have only continued my work quietly. That the nation and the government have acknowledged this silent effort is the greatest reward of my life."

Roy is a professor of chemistry and former Dean of the Faculties of Sciences and Arts, Commerce and Law at North Bengal University. He is also the founding Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University in north Bengal.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision to honour 45 "Unsung and Unique Heroes" through the Padma Awards 2026, Prof Roy said: "This is not just a personal honour. It is recognition for thousands of people who work silently for society without seeking the limelight. This initiative truly brings real heroes to the forefront."

Reflecting on his life's journey, he said: "There were many struggles, including financial difficulties, social barriers and personal hardships. But the desire to see smiles on people’s faces always gave me the strength to move forward and work diligently."

Roy is among 11 personalities from West Bengal, cutting across various fields, who have been honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

The others include Asok Kumar Haldar (Literature and Education), Gambir Singh Yonzone (Literature and Education), Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Art, posthumous), Jyotish Debnath (Art), Kumar Bose (Art), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Art), Rabilal Tudu (Literature and Education), Saroj Mandal (Medicine), Tarun Bhattacharya (Art) and Tripti Mukherjee (Art).

