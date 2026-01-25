Padma Shri awardee Naresh Chandra Dev Varma hails Modi govt for recognising tribal literature

Agartala, Jan 25 (IANS) Renowned writer and tribal intellectual from Tripura, Naresh Chandra Dev Varma, who was named as a recipient of the Padma Shri on Sunday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for recognising his contribution to tribal language and literature.

The octogenarian author said he was deeply delighted after being chosen for the prestigious national honour by the Union government led by Prime Minister Modi.

“This recognition is not personal. It is a recognition of the Kokborok language and its literature,” the Padma Shri awardee told IANS.

A lifelong advocate of the Kokborok language, Dev Varma, who earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the Tripura Assembly Secretariat, has authored 34 books in the tribal language and played a pivotal role in its academic development and cultural recognition.

He has also edited several journals and books and, for decades, actively participated in scholarly and cultural discussions on Kokborok.

Dev Varma has consistently championed the use of Bangla or Devanagari scripts for the language, believing that these scripts would make Kokborok easier to read, teach and preserve for future generations.

The Padma Shri honour recognises his sustained efforts in preserving Tripura’s linguistic heritage and strengthening indigenous literature.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Dev Varma, who was also conferred with the Tripura Bhushan Award in 2024.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said: “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma ji on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri for his exemplary contributions to Kokborok literature and education.

“In recognition of his outstanding service, the Government of Tripura honoured him with the Tripura Bhushan Award in 2024. Tripura is immensely proud of you.”

Widely respected across Tripura, Dev Varma is known for his work in literature, language, culture and social issues. His contributions have had a significant impact across communities, and he remains socially active, frequently participating in cultural, social and intellectual gatherings, seminars and workshops.

Born on October 31, 1944, in Kunjaban, Agartala, Dev Varma hails from a marginal farming family. His parents were Madan Mohan Dev Varma and Sambhu Laxmi Dev Varma.

According to the 2011 Census, Kokborok is spoken by 8,80,537 tribal people in Tripura, accounting for 23.97 per cent of the state’s total population of around 42 lakh. It is the mother tongue of nine of the 19 tribal communities in the state.

There are nine major Kokborok clans — Tripura, Debbarma, Jamatia, Noatia, Murasingh, Reang, Kalai, Rupini and Uchowi.

Kokborok was accorded second official language status on January 19, 1979, by the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government, and January 19 is observed annually to commemorate the historic recognition.

--IANS

sc/pgh