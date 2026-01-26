Padma Shri award an encouragement to work with more dedication: Santoor maestro Pt Tarun Bhattacharya

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) Renowned Santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, who has been honoured with the Padma Shri this year, on Monday thanked the Central government for recognising his contribution to Indian classical music and said that the prestigious award would inspire him to work with greater dedication.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Bhattacharya reflected on his musical journey and personal life, and shared that he started learning the santoor at the age of four. He said that music remains the only force capable of bringing peace and harmony to the world.

Reacting after hearing his name on the awardees' list, Tarun said: "Receiving an award is a source of encouragement. It motivates me to work even better and devote myself more deeply to music."

Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya is regarded as a legendary santoor maestro and musical innovator. Over the years, he has created new ragas and playing styles and has also invented mankas (fine tuners) for the santoor, which help achieve a very high degree of tuning accuracy.

He was born in Nidhiram Majhi Lane in Howrah district. His father was a sitar player and played a key role in shaping his early musical training.

When he was in the fourth grade, his family shifted to Chowdhury Para Lane in Howrah, where the ‘Santragachi Music Academy’ was established at their residence and regular music practice sessions were organised.

Currently based in Kolkata, Bhattacharya runs an academy named Santoor Ashram. He frequently visits his ancestral home in Howrah and remains closely connected to his roots.

Reflecting further on the honour, he said: "The world of music is like an ocean. There is no end to learning. This award shows that my work is reaching people’s hearts. It strengthens my desire to work even harder and perform better."

His younger brother, Arun Bhattacharya, recalled his early passion for music and dedication to practice.

"From a young age, my brother showed a strong fondness for the tabla, sarod, and santoor. Later, he chose the santoor and practised day and night. This recognition was truly deserved," he said.

The Central government announced the names of this year's Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day (January 25).

A total of 131 people have been selected this year for the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards. Among them, eleven are from West Bengal, all of whom are receiving the Padma Shri. No recipient from the state has been included in the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan categories this year.

--IANS

sch/pgh