Padma Awards 2025: Government Announces Recipients on Republic Day Eve

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the central government on Saturday announced the list of recipients for the Padma Shri Awards 2025.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine and literature among others.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

The list of Padma Shri awardees includes Dr Neerja Bhatla, a Gynaecologist from Delhi with a specialised focus on cervical cancer detection, prevention and management.

Bhim Singh Bhavesh, a social worker from Bihar's Bhojpur is also being awarded Padma Shri for tirelessly working for the upliftment of the Musahar community, one of society's most marginalized groups, for the past 22 years through his foundation Nayee Asha'.

P Datchanamoorthy is also being awarded Padma Shri. He is an instrumentalist specializing in Thavil, a classical percussion instrument vital to South Indian music and culture, with more than 5 decades of experience.

L Hangthing, a fruit farmer from Noklak, Nagalandv with over 30 years of expertise in cultivating non-native fruits is also being awarded the Padma Shri, among others.

A full list of recipients is expected to be released soon.

The Republic Day Parade will begin on the morning of January 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past of the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is in India from January 23-26, will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Notably, with President Subianto as Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day, a 352-member marching and band contingent from the country will be participating in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital.

This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

Several MoUs and announcements are likely to be concluded and the third CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines.

President Prabowo will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.

The Republic Day Parade will feature a cultural performance with 5000 artists and it will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, told ANI that earlier cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path in front of the main dais and used to perform and move forward but this time cultural performers would visible on the entire Kartavya Path.

The performance will include more than 45 dance forms from different parts of the country.

Displaying the spirit of jointness and integration, a Tri-services tableau will also roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the 76th Republic Day Parade. (ANI)