Over two crore enrol in Gujarat under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) Gujarat has recorded a milestone under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), with more than 2.01 crore beneficiaries enrolled as of August 27. The achievement comes under the state government’s ongoing ‘Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan’, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as shared by officials on Monday.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of just Rs 20 per year.

It covers accidental death and disability for individuals aged between 18 and 70 years, with the aim of providing financial security to low-income families and workers in the unorganised sector. In Gujarat, the campaign has been rolled out across 14,610 village panchayats and urban local bodies, ensuring that even citizens in remote areas can access the scheme.

Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs) have been tasked with assisting households in opening bank accounts, completing KYC, registering nominees, and spreading awareness on digital fraud prevention and unclaimed deposits.

The PMSBY is part of a wider basket of social security measures, which also include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Together, these schemes aim to strengthen financial inclusion and provide a safety net to workers and citizens at the margins.

The ‘Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan’, a nationwide campaign running from July 1 to September 30, was launched in Gujarat from Pundhra village in Gandhinagar district.

The state-level inauguration was done virtually by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the presence of Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. Beneficiaries need to hold a savings bank account and fall within the eligible age bracket. Under PMSBY, accidental death or total permanent disability is insured for Rs two lakh, while partial permanent disability is covered up to Rs one lakh.

For further details, citizens can visit jansuraksha.gov.in/PMJJBY, contact the helpline 1800-110-001, or approach their nearest bank branch, banking correspondent, or use mobile banking platforms.

State officials have urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the scheme, noting that it plays a crucial role in advancing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by extending financial and social security to every household.

