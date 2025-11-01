Over Rs 6.2 lakh crore channelled into NE to boost connectivity: Scindia

Shillong, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last decade has marked a period of transformation for the Northeast, turning it from a “landlocked” region into a “land-linked powerhouse.”

He underlined that over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been channelled into the region through the 10 per cent gross budgetary support policy, fostering connectivity, enterprise, and empowerment across sectors.

Scindia on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Sohra Circuit Development under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme and launched multiple DoNER projects worth over Rs 300 crore in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Meghalaya, the DoNER Minister said, has been one of the foremost beneficiaries of this renewed focus, achieving 12–16 per cent growth in the post-COVID years through targeted investments in infrastructure, air connectivity, and tourism.

Scindia highlighted landmark projects such as the 166.8 km Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Expressway (Rs 22,864 crore) and the expansion of Umroi Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, enabling a sharp rise in annual flight operations.

The New Shillong City project, he added, will emerge as a “smart-green township” and a knowledge hub for the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia described Meghalaya as “a heaven on earth, the abode of clouds and cascading waterfalls, where every breeze carries the fragrance of dignity, faith, and the freedom of progress,” and reaffirmed the government of India’s unwavering commitment to advancing responsible, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism across the North Eastern Region.

The Integrated Sohra Circuit, conceptualised jointly by the Ministry of DoNER and the Meghalaya government, represents one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in the Northeast.

With total investments exceeding Rs 650 crore, including Rs 221 crore under the Ministry of DoNER, the project aims to transform Sohra into a multi-day experiential tourism destination rooted in sustainability and local livelihoods.

The Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan, being developed at an investment of Rs 115 crore, will serve as the cultural nucleus of the circuit, showcasing Meghalaya’s diverse tribal heritage through amphitheatres, rain experience parks, art galleries, and craft pavilions.

Supporting projects include the Nohkalikai Falls precinct (Rs 26 crore), Mawsmai Eco Park (Rs 29 crore), Seven Sisters Falls Viewpoint, Shella Riverside Development, and Wahkaliar Canyon with adventure tourism features such as hot-air balloon rides.

Collectively, these projects are expected to increase tourist spending sixfold, while generating over 4,600 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Alongside the tourism circuit, several critical infrastructure projects were inaugurated to enhance regional mobility and trade. These include Pynursla–Latangriwan–Mawlynnong Road (Rs 29.97 crore), providing all-weather access to Asia’s cleanest village and boosting cross-border tourism and local trade, Mawshynrut–Hahim (Athiabari) Road (Rs 99.76 crore), upgraded to intermediate lane standards, strengthening agricultural connectivity in western Meghalaya, and the foundation stone for a major bridge over the Umngot River on the Jongksha–Wahiajer Road (Rs 21.86 crore), linking East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills for better movement of people and goods.

Scindia also highlighted that the Umroi Airport runway extension and the new Shillong Western Bypass will soon reduce travel time between Guwahati and Sohra to about four hours, bringing the region closer to major tourism and trade hubs.

The Minister emphasised that the Sohra Circuit will ensure that “the first smile a tourist sees in Meghalaya becomes the first income earned by a local family.”

He reiterated that the Ministry of DoNER is committed to creating inclusive growth pathways that preserve the state’s natural and cultural wealth while ensuring sustained livelihoods for its people.

Scindia stated, “Meghalaya stands today at the confluence of heritage and hope. These projects are not just about building infrastructure; they are about building futures.”

He expressed confidence that the synergy between the Centre and the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make Meghalaya a connected, confident, and competitive state, leading the Northeast’s journey toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

--IANS

sc/dan