Over Rs 5,000 crore projects transforming South Garo Hills: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, March 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that development projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore are currently being implemented in South Garo Hills district, highlighting the government’s efforts to accelerate infrastructure and livelihood initiatives in the region.

Sangma made the remarks while attending the “Our Magnificent Vision 2032 Meghalaya” programme held at the Sports Complex in Baghmara to commemorate eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government has prioritised inclusive and sustainable development, with particular emphasis on rural and forested regions. He noted that several initiatives undertaken over the past eight years are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving public services and generating livelihood opportunities.

According to Sangma, significant investments have been made across multiple sectors in South Garo Hills during the period. These include projects worth Rs 354 crore in the public health engineering sector, Rs 235 crore in education, and Rs 90 crore dedicated to tourism development.

He also pointed out that infrastructure projects valued at approximately Rs 2,144 crore have been undertaken in the district as part of the government’s broader push to improve connectivity and public facilities.

Highlighting tourism initiatives, Sangma said the government has been promoting community-based tourism through financial support for homestay projects. Under this effort, beneficiaries in the district have received Rs 3.16 crore to develop homestay facilities.

“South Garo Hills, once regarded as one of the most neglected districts, is gradually emerging as one of the most preferred districts in the state,” Sangma said, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring that development translates into tangible benefits for local communities.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Rs 140-crore Greater Baghmara Water Supply Scheme Phase II, sanctioned by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), will soon move to the tendering stage.

During the programme, Sangma distributed incentives under the Green Meghalaya and FOCUS+ initiatives. A total of 30 beneficiaries received financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.53 crore under the Green Meghalaya programme, while 20 beneficiaries were provided support through the FOCUS+ scheme.

The FOCUS+ initiative provides direct financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per household and encourages farmers to form producer groups to enhance collective marketing and bargaining power.

Officials said the Green Meghalaya programme, which supports community-led conservation of forest ecosystems, has already covered around 54,000 hectares and aims to expand its coverage by another 50,000 hectares in the coming years.

