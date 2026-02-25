Over Rs 1,500 crore tourism infrastructure MoUs signed at Saurashtra–Kutch VGRC: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Memorandums of Understanding amounting to over Rs 1,500 crore have been signed for tourism infrastructure development in the Saurashtra region under Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC)-2025, Minister of State for Tourism Jayram Gamit told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Providing details of the agreements signed by the Tourism Department, Gamit stated that the State Government has taken significant steps to strengthen tourism and related infrastructure across Gujarat.

“Under VGRC-2025, the Tourism Department has signed MoUs for a total investment of Rs 1,527.56 crore for the Saurashtra Zone,” he said.

He said the agreements form part of a broader strategy to develop tourism facilities in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, attract national and international tourists, and expand local employment and income opportunities.

Strategic MoUs have been entered into with this objective, he added.

According to the minister, projects to be established in the region include eco-tourism initiatives as well as luxury hotels, resorts and advanced training institutes.

He said around four strategic MoUs have also been signed with expert institutions to support the development of infrastructure, travel aggregators and heritage properties.

“These projects will create direct and indirect employment opportunities. Industries and employment in the Rann region, in particular, will receive encouragement," Gamit said.

He further stated that historical and heritage properties would receive protection under the initiative, ensuring preservation of cultural assets.

The development of heritage hotels and cultural centres is expected to promote local handicrafts and folk arts.

In addition, he said an integrated platform would be introduced to provide facilities such as online booking, guidance services and package tours for tourists.

Expressing confidence in the outcome, Gamit said the initiative would strengthen Gujarat’s brand image at national and international levels and contribute to the comprehensive development of the state’s tourism sector.

In the recently announced Budget, the state government has already declared 2026 as 'Gujarat Tourism Year'.

