Over one lakh daily wagers, casual labourers working in various govt departments: J&K CM

Jammu, Feb 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that there are over one lakh daily wagers and casual labourers at present engaged by various government departments.

The Chief Minister assured the Assembly that a legally sustainable approach is being adopted for their regularisation.

In a written reply to a clubbed question by 15 members from the treasury and opposition benches, Omar Abdullah said a total of 1,00,501 workers have been registered through an online Aadhaar-based biometric identification and skill profiling system.

“The registered workforce includes 69,696 casual labourers, 8,836 daily rated workers, 8,534 seasonal labourers, 5,757 food and civil supplies helpers, 2,153 part-time sweepers and 1,929 persons engaged through the hospital development fund. The highest concentration of workers -- 38,585 -- is in the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation & Flood Control Department, followed by Power Development 13,616, Education 12,646, Forest 8,317 and Public Works (R&B) 6,801," he said.

A significant number of 4,868 are also engaged in Health and Medical Education; Agriculture 4,776; Animal and Sheep Husbandry 2,170; and Housing and Urban Development 1,702, and other departments, he said.

Of the 57,390 registered workers in the Kashmir division, Srinagar accounts for the highest number at 11,825, followed by Anantnag 8,823, Baramulla 7,724, Budgam 5,772, Kupwara 5,547, Ganderbal 4,056, Kulgam 3,321 and Bandipora 2,771.

Similarly, among the 40,077 registered workers in the Jammu zone, Jammu district tops the list with 13,425 workers, followed by Rajouri 5,191, Doda 3,856, Kathua 3,451, Reasi 3,210, Kishtwar 2,754, Udhampur 2,518, Poonch 2,455, Samba 1,722 and Ramban 1,495.

Amid concerns over long-pending regularisation, CM Abdullah said a high-level committee was constituted on March 19 last year to examine the issue holistically.

“The committee is undertaking a detailed examination in consultation with concerned departments. The government will consider its recommendations and take appropriate action in accordance with legal and financial propriety,” the chief minister said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to a fair and transparent process, the chief minister said the time taken does not reflect administrative apathy but the need for a legally sound and financially sustainable approach.

CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he understands the problems of daily wagers and instead of threatening an agitation, their representatives should meet him directly to resolve issues.

--IANS

sq/dpb