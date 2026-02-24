Over 93,000 women reported missing in Maharashtra in 2 years, 67,000 traced: Govt in Assembly

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that as many as 45,662 women were reported missing in 2024, of whom 30,877 have been traced. In 2025, 48,278 women were reported missing, with 36,581 found so far.

In addition, as many as 11,313 minor girls went missing in 2024 and 12,113 in 2025. Of these, 8,475 and 10,295, respectively, have been traced, the government said.

Responding to a starred question raised by all-party legislators, the state Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, tabled detailed data on missing women and children for 2024 and 2025.

According to the figures, 4,989 adolescents aged 15 to 18 years went missing during the two years from cities including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Of them, 4,813, or 96 percent, have been traced.

The government said in its written reply, “The Maharashtra government ran 13 Operations Muskaan from July 2015 to December 2024, during which 41,193 minors (including girls and boys) were found. A 14th Operation Muskaan is currently underway, and till February 16, as many as 1,401 minors (454 boys and 947 girls) have been found.”

Further data showed that during 2024-25, a total of 4,514 minors (1,435 boys and 3,080 girls) went missing, of whom 4,455 (1,409 boys and 3,046 girls) have been traced.

The Chief Minister said the government is also implementing “Operation Muskan” from January 20 to February 20, 2026, aimed at reuniting missing and affected women and children with their families.

During 2024 and 2025, police traced 96 girls in the 15-18 age group. The government has also directed safety audits of schools to prevent crimes against children.

It further informed the House that Anti-Human Trafficking Cells have been set up in police divisions, excluding railway units, and awareness drives such as the Police Kaka and Police Didi initiatives are being carried out to curb harassment and improve child safety.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp