Over 82 pc turnout in Mizoram’s Dampa Assembly bypoll

Aizawl, Nov 11 (IANS) Over 82.34 per cent of the 20,790 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election for Mizoram’s Dampa Assembly constituency on Tuesday, officials said.

An election official said that no untoward incident was reported during the balloting, which began at 7 a.m. at 40 of the 41 polling stations in the Dampa Assembly segment in Mamit district. Voting could be held at the Zopui Polling station, as the road leading to it had been blocked due to a landslide.

Polling continued in the mixed-population Assembly constituency till 4 p.m., without any break.

The official said that in the Dampa Assembly Constituency (reserved for the tribals) by-election, webcasting was conducted in 40 out of the total 41 polling stations.

Three polling stations in the Assembly constituency had been identified as critical, leading to a higher number of deployments of security forces.

In all, 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, were eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of five candidates for the seat, which fell vacant following the death of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The Assembly segment, which shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh and an inter-state border with Tripura, has a sizable minority population, including members of the Chakma and Reang tribal communities.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed at polling stations and adjoining porous border areas to maintain law and order.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF has nominated its Vice-President and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana. The Congress has fielded its state Vice President and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga.

Former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its Vice President K. Zahmingthanga.

Adequate security measures have been put in place for the by-election under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law & Order).

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Dampa Assembly bypoll is considered an acid test for the ruling ZPM led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, as the outcome is likely to influence the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls later this year. A victory in the bypoll would boost the ZPM’s morale amid increasing criticism from opposition parties, particularly the main opposition MNF.

For the MNF, the bypoll holds crucial significance, as a defeat would reduce its strength to nine in the 40-member Assembly and threaten its claim to the post of Leader of Opposition.

A party requires at least 10 MLAs for the LoP post, and the MNF currently has nine legislators following the death of Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

With two MLAs in the House, the BJP, which is striving to expand its base in the Christian-majority border state, is contesting the mixed-populated seat to strengthen its foothold.

