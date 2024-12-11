Over 81.64 Lakh Women Supported via 181 Women Helpline Since 2015: Govt Report

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development announced on Wednesday that over 81.64 lakh women have been assisted through the Women Helpline since its inception up to October 31, 2024.

According to the ministry, the Women Helpline (WHL) scheme has been operational since April 1, 2015.

"It is a component of the Sambal vertical under the umbrella of Mission Shakti. It aims to provide a 24x7x365 emergency and non-emergency response via the telephonic short code 181 to women in both public and private spaces by connecting them with appropriate authorities such as the police, One Stop Centres, hospitals, and legal services authorities. Additionally, it provides information about women's welfare schemes and programmes," the release stated.

"Currently, WHL is operational in 35 States and Union Territories, and over 81.64 lakh women have been assisted since its inception up to October 31, 2024," the ministry added.

The government of West Bengal is not implementing the WHL scheme, it further noted.

As per Mission Shakti Guidelines, the States and Union Territories are responsible for implementing the scheme. The respective State or Union Territory conducts public awareness activities as needed, the release added.

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)