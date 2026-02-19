Over 800 localities registered under Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act: CM Sangma

Shillong, Feb 19 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday informed the state legislative Assembly that 817 localities and 427 sub-localities across the state have so far been registered under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, adding that the registration process is still underway.

Replying to a resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the core objective of the Act — registration and monitoring of people entering the state — will continue to be implemented in a sustained manner.

“The second part, which is getting registration and monitoring people coming to the state, can continue. I can assure the House,” Sangma stated.

Tracing the progress of the Act, the Chief Minister said that after his government assumed office in 2018, steps were initiated to operationalise the MRSSA by establishing facilitation centres and entry-exit points across the state.

However, he pointed out that the implementation suffered a major setback when the Meghalaya High Court struck down certain provisions of the Act.

Despite the legal hurdles, Sangma maintained that the government remains committed to achieving the legislation's broader objectives. Emphasising the scale of the exercise, he noted that Meghalaya has more than 7,000 listed villages, making the task of registration and monitoring a massive administrative challenge.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of collective responsibility in successfully implementing the Act.

“This can happen only when all of us work together. Everybody has to put in an effort,” he told the Assembly, appealing to all stakeholders, including local authorities and community leaders, to cooperate with the government.

Sangma further assured the House that the process has regained momentum and that work is progressing steadily in the areas already covered.

He added that the government is planning to extend the registration drive to other parts of the state in a phased manner.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and orderly management of residents and migrants, the Chief Minister said the MRSSA remains an important tool to address concerns related to the influx while safeguarding the interests of the people of Meghalaya.

