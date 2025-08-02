Over 75,000 Manipur farmers receive Rs 18 crore under 20th PM-KISAN instalment (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Over 75,000 farmers in Manipur on Saturday received financial assistance totalling approximately Rs 18 crore under the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under this instalment, a total of Rs 21,000 was transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across India. The Prime Minister also distributed over 7,400 assistive aids to 'divyangjan' and elderly beneficiaries as part of a broader initiative to support rural communities.

To mark the occasion, the ICAR Research Complex for the NEH Region, Manipur Centre at Lamphelpat, in collaboration with its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), organised a special event. The programme was attended by Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal; Dr Ch. Basudha Devi, Head of the ICAR Manipur Centre; Peter Salam, Director of the Department of Agriculture, Government of Manipur; and other key officials.

A live telecast of Prime Minister Modi releasing the funds was shown to attendees. Selected farmers were also provided with crop seeds during the event.

One of the beneficiaries, Thiyam Robin Singh from Thiyam Konjin in Imphal East, thanked the government for the support but voiced concern over the amount being inadequate, especially amid the rising costs of farming. He recalled previously requesting Prime Minister Modi to increase the annual assistance to Rs 8,000 during his visit to Manipur, to which the Prime Minister had assured consideration.

Peter Salam, Director of the Department of Agriculture, Manipur, said, “Farmers are receiving Rs 6,000 annually. It's a beneficial scheme that supports their farming activities. I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for this continued assistance.”

Thiyam Robin Singh added, “It’s a very good scheme. It helps us buy seeds and manage basic farming needs. But we hope the amount will be increased, considering the inflation and input costs.”

In Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme brought a significant wave of relief for farmers. An amount of Rs 25.28 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 1,21,723 farmers in the district.

The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to each eligible farmer in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months. This instalment, disbursed through the Aadhaar-based payment system, is proving especially helpful during the crucial farming season, which includes transplantation and fertiliser application.

Om Prakash Sahu, a farmer from Balod, said, “This scheme is very beneficial. It comes at just the right time and supports the rural economy. I thank Prime Minister Modi for launching such a thoughtful initiative.”

Sohan Lal Sahu, another farmer, echoed similar sentiments. “This scheme is a boon for poor farmers. We are grateful to PM Modi for consistently delivering the benefits.”

Similarly, in Raipur, farmers also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi following the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Jagan Sonkar, a farmer from Balod, said, “The Rs 6,000 we receive every year helps us buy seeds, medicines, and meet various farming needs. We thank PM Modi from the bottom of our hearts. A lot has changed in the past 15 years — today, farmers have access to numerous facilities and benefits.”

Ram Nishad, another farmer, added, “The Rs 6,000 annual support goes directly into farming expenses. This is a great help. Many thanks to PM Modi.”

Mukesh Kumar Sonkar raised an additional concern.

“There is a shortage of fertilisers in Chhattisgarh. I request Prime Minister Modi to ensure adequate supply. The Rs 6,000 is helpful, but the timely delivery of inputs is just as important.”

Rohit Kumar Singh, also from Balod, said, “This money gives us a lot of relief. We use it for buying medicines and for weddings. It’s a very helpful scheme.”

Rajkumar, another farmer, stated, “The funds come in handy, especially for purchasing essential farming inputs. The government is supporting us, and we are thankful for that.”

Similarly, in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, a wave of happiness swept through the farming community after the release of the 20th instalment. Farmers said the financial assistance provided under PM-KISAN has made it easier for them to purchase seeds, fertilisers, and other farming necessities.

Farmers expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the central government’s consistent support, noting that the scheme is not only strengthening their financial stability but also promoting self-reliance in agriculture.

Additionally, they acknowledged the contribution of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, whose government provided an extra Rs 2,000 to farmers at the state level. This additional support has been particularly beneficial for small and marginal farmers.

A farmer from Ajmer remarked, “This joint initiative by the central and state governments is a big step forward. It provides real support to us during the farming season. We hope such pro-farmer decisions continue in the future to help us become self-reliant and strengthen the agricultural sector.”

Since the launch of the scheme in 2019, Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts through 19 instalments. The latest 20th instalment will further strengthen income support for millions of small and marginal farmers across the country, reaffirming the Government’s continued commitment to farmer welfare, rural development, and agricultural prosperity.

The release of the 20th instalment coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore. These include road, education, and infrastructure initiatives aimed at bolstering rural development.

In his address, PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and rural communities. Starting his speech with “Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev,” he said, “Today I have come to Kashi for the first time since ‘Operation Sindoor’. On April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack happened, 26 innocent people were brutally killed. The grief of those children and women deeply pained me.”

He added, “At that time, I prayed to Baba Vishwanath for strength for the people to endure this grief. I had promised my daughters that I would avenge their ‘Sindoor’, and today, with Mahadev’s blessings, I have fulfilled that promise. I dedicate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to Lord Mahadev.”

