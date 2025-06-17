Over 7 lakh Sq Ft of illegal encroachments cleared in Jamnagar; land worth Rs 193 cr reclaimed

Jamnagar, June 17 (IANS) In an anti-encroachment drive, the Jamnagar district administration and police have cleared nearly 7.74 lakh square feet of illegally-occupied government land, estimated to be worth Rs 193.57 crore, along the Rangmati riverfront.

The demolition is part of a phased operation to mitigate flood risks and pave the way for the city’s riverfront development project.

Jamnagar Superintendent of Police, Premsukh Delu, said the area had over 600 illegal structures, including residential, commercial, and religious encroachments.

“We demolished 294 structures on June 14, and close to 400 so far,” SP Delu said, noting that the operation will continue in phases.

He described the recently razed dargah as one of the most fortified structures encountered, likening its layout to a maze.

During the latest phase of the drive, officials uncovered a dargah in the Bacchunagar area, spread over 11,000 square feet. The structure, valued at around Rs 2.75 crore, had marble flooring, several rooms, and a designated bathing area.

According to police officials, the elaborate construction and restricted entry signage inside raised questions about the nature and purpose of the facility. The structure was among those demolished during the operation.

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, in coordination with the district administration, has reiterated that all actions are in line with long-term plans to develop flood-resilient infrastructure and reclaim public land.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate with the ongoing clearance efforts and have set up monitoring units to prevent re-encroachment in the cleared zones.

Meanwhile, in a concerted effort to reclaim public land and bolster flood resilience, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), supported by the police force, has intensified demolition operations across the city’s lakefronts and reserved plots.

In its latest operation on June 11, the AMC’s estate TDO department in the North-West Zone demolished 14 unauthorised structures on a plot in Sola and another on a reserved garden plot in Chharodi. These removals form part of a broader campaign to reclaim encroached reservation lands and preserve green spaces.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing multi-phase drive near Chandola Lake, authorities have already cleared 1.5 lakh sq mt of encroached land by demolishing approximately 4,000 shanties, with Phase 2 now underway to reclaim an additional 2.5 lakh sq mt.

The operation involves upwards of 3,000 police personnel, 60 JCBs, 40 cranes, and two shifts of 25 SRP companies, aiming to ensure both security and pace.

Earlier, AMC reclaimed 1,450 sq mt near Malek Saban Lake in Bapunagar, razing 450 illegal homes with a team of 800 North Zone staff and police support.

The civic body has also asked authorities to free up several lake beds currently occupied by police posts and public offices — pointing out that government structures themselves have encroached on more than 10 lakes citywide, hindering restoration efforts.

--IANS

jhanvi/rad