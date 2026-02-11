Over 6.42 lakh birds of 270 species recorded at Gujarat’s Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary: Study

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) More than 6.42 lakh birds representing 270 species have been recorded at Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat during the Bird Census Study 2026, reaffirming the wetland’s ecological importance as one of India’s key habitats for resident and migratory birds.

The biennial census was conducted at the internationally recognised Ramsar site near Ahmedabad by the Forest Department to monitor bird diversity and population trends.

According to official data, an estimated 6,42,232 birds were documented during the exercise, which was carried out systematically across the sanctuary.

To ensure accuracy, the entire sanctuary was divided into 50 survey zones. Dedicated teams were assigned to each zone. They undertook counting in two phases — early morning and late evening — when bird activity is typically at its peak.

The data collected was verified under the supervision of experienced enumerators, and a strict process was followed to remove duplication before finalising the report.

A total of 220 participants took part in the census, including 35 students, 61 bird watchers and photography experts, 13 specialists from outside Gujarat, and 12 personnel from the Forest Department and other departments.

In addition, 99 local boatmen and guides played a key role in facilitating access across the wetland and assisting survey teams in the field.

Forest officials said arrangements were made for accommodation, meals and census kits for all participants.

Certificates of participation were issued in recognition of their contribution to the study. To prevent disturbance to wildlife and maintain the integrity of the data collection process, the sanctuary remained closed to visitors for two days during the census.

The temporary closure had been communicated in advance through the media.

Conducted every two years, the census serves as an important scientific exercise to track population trends and species diversity at Nalsarovar, strengthening its status as a significant wetland ecosystem and a critical habitat for migratory birds.

