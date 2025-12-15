Over 57 pc turnout in Arunachal local body polls; elections largely peaceful

Itanagar, Dec 15 (IANS) Over 57 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the local body elections held across Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Polling was conducted for the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the state, along with elections to the two civic bodies -- the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) -- amid tight security arrangements.

Officials said voter turnout was moderate during the initial hours due to cold weather, but picked up as the day progressed. No major untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

The state government had declared a public holiday on Monday to facilitate voter participation. State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo said repolling has been ordered in certain Gram Panchayat segments in Namsai and Bichom districts.

He added that the simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal elections concluded in a largely peaceful manner, though the Commission is still compiling reports, and final turnout figures will be released later. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said the polls were held peacefully across the state.

“Barring a few minor scuffles among supporters of various parties, there were no reports of major violence, and voting took place in a cordial atmosphere,” he told the media.

More than 40,000 security personnel and around 15,000 polling staff were deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections, SEC officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu cast his vote at the Gyangkhar polling booth in Tawang district. Earlier in the day, he appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to come out in large numbers and vote responsibly in the Panchayat elections and the polls to the IMC and PMC.

“Your vote is crucial for strengthening grassroots democracy, promoting community development, and securing a better future for our children,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won 58 Zilla Parishad seats unopposed, while the National People’s Party (NPP) secured one seat. Four BJP candidates were elected uncontested to the IMC, and a total of 5,037 BJP nominees for Gram Panchayat seats have also been declared elected without contest.

Altogether, 440 candidates are contesting 186 Zilla Parishad seats, while 39 candidates are in the fray for 16 IMC wards and 21 candidates for eight wards in the PMC. A total of 8,31,648 voters, including 7,59,210 for Panchayat bodies and 72,438 for municipal elections, were eligible to vote.

According to an SEC official, 2,171 polling stations were set up for Panchayat elections, along with 67 for the IMC and 12 for the PMC. Female voters outnumbered male voters in the Panchayat polls. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the municipal elections, while ballot boxes were used for Panchayat voting. Counting of votes will be held on December 20.

