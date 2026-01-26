Over 5,400 drug peddlers jailed in Gujarat, says Dy CM Sanghavi at R' Day celebrations

Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (IANS) More than 5,400 drug peddlers have been jailed in Gujarat as part of a sustained crackdown on narcotics, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

After unfurling the national flag at the Ahmedabad Rural District Police Headquarters in Makarba, Sanghavi said action against drug networks was being taken with “zero tolerance”.

“So far, 5,482 drug peddlers have been pushed behind bars. Drugs destroy families, and the future of our youth, and this fight will continue without compromise,” he said.

Referring to crimes against women, Sanghavi said Gujarat had recorded firm judicial outcomes in serious cases. “Fourteen perpetrators of heinous crimes against girls have been awarded the death penalty,” he said, adding that swift investigation and prosecution had become a priority.

He said a total of 907 criminals had been sentenced to life imprisonment, reflecting what he described as strict follow-through in grave offences.

Highlighting improvements in investigation timelines, the Deputy Chief Minister said police had filed charge sheets within 15 to 30 days in more than 1,500 cases. “This shows that our police and prosecution are working in close coordination to ensure speedy justice within the legal framework,” he said.

On organised crime, Sanghavi said the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GUJCTOC) was being enforced rigorously to dismantle criminal syndicates. “In the year 2025 alone, 338 gangsters have been jailed under GUJCTOC. Our focus is not just arrests, but breaking the backbone of organised crime,” he said.

Efforts to trace missing children were also highlighted during his address. Sanghavi said special police drives had led to the tracing of 66,497 missing children across the state. “Out of these, 17,471 children have been reunited with their families over the last five years. This is one of the most sensitive responsibilities of the police,” he said.

He also referred to action against illegal land occupation by criminal elements. “Illegal encroachments created through intimidation or organised pressure are being removed, and such land will be used for public welfare,” he said.

Senior officials, including District Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare and District Police Chief Omprakash Jat, were present at the event, along with elected representatives and members of the public.

While the Republic Day programme featured a ceremonial parade, march-past, police demonstrations and cultural performances by students, law and order figures formed a central theme of the Deputy Chief Minister’s address.

Sanghavi also released the ‘Traffic Action Plan’ book. “Traffic discipline is directly linked to public safety. Along with crime control, improving road behaviour and enforcement is a key priority,” he said, adding that awareness and enforcement measures would be strengthened across the district.

--IANS

ysm/skp