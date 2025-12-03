Over 50,000 vehicles in Tripura now run on eco-friendly CNG: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that over 50,000 different types of vehicles in the state are now running on environmentally-friendly and cost-effective Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), reflecting a significant shift towards cleaner mobility.

While inaugurating Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited’s (TNGCL) new CNG station in Khilpara, in southern Tripura’s Gomati district, the Chief Minister announced that initiatives have been taken to build new CNG stations in Fatikchhara and Bodhjungnagar in West Tripura district.

Noting that CNG has special acceptance all over the world, he said that the BJP government in the state is working to solve the basic problems of the people.

“It (CNG) is an environmentally-friendly fuel. Its popularity is increasing with the progress of civilisation and improvement in technology. These must be present in any developed country or city. The CNG station that started its journey in Khilpara on Wednesday will work as a mother station. From here, it will be gradually supplied to other places as well," said Saha.

He thanked the TNGCL authorities for implementing this project and the company has plans to open CNG stations not only in Agartala or Udaipur (in southern Tripura), but also in other places in the state.

To take the state towards progress, clean energy is vital, he said.

The Chief Minister said that since 2018, TNGCL has added about 31 CNG stations in Tripura. The CNG stations are now operational in many places in the state and due to this CNG, air pollution will be reduced to a great extent.

“This will make it possible to save money. The use of CNG creates a healthy environment. Currently, TNGCL is supplying fuel to more than 50,000 different types of vehicles in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that auto drivers, taxi owners, and private vehicle owners will benefit from the inauguration of this CNG station in Khilpara, for which Rs 8 crore was spent.

The TNGCL is making arrangements to upgrade the CNG stations in Arundhuti Nagar and Barjala, he informed.

“The increase in CNG stations will benefit the people. Now people have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People's trust in our current government in Tripura is also increasing,” he added.

Two plots of land have been given for CNG stations in Mohanpur in West Tripura, the Chief Minister told the gathering, adding that necessary steps will be taken after discussions with TNGCL to set up CNG stations at Khayerpur-Amtali bypass in West Tripura, Bagma, Amarpur, and Ampi in Gomati district.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Gomati District Zilla Sabhadhipati Debal Debroy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, MLA Jitendra Majumder, Udaipur Municipal Council Chairman Shital Chandra Majumder, Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, TNGCL Managing Director Pralay Patra, and other public representatives.

TNGCL is one of Eastern India's fastest growing Natural Gas Distribution Companies, established in July, 1990 and it is a joint venture company between GAIL (India) Ltd, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation and Assam Gas Company Ltd. TNGCL supplies eco-friendly and cost-effective natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors across West Tripura and Gomati Districts in Tripura.

