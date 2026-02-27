Over 50 lakh LPG connections to ensure smoke-free kitchens: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) Assam has taken a major step towards ensuring smoke-free kitchens and better public health, with more than 50 lakh Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections provided to households across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the massive coverage under the flagship Central scheme has transformed the lives of millions of families, particularly women, by giving them access to clean and safe cooking fuel.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the success of the initiative in Assam.

“Assam has taken a giant leap in ensuring smoke-free kitchens. Fuelled by the support of Adarniya Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, over 50 lakh LPG connections have been given to the people of Assam under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, ensuring good health and clean cooking options,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the widespread adoption of LPG has significantly reduced dependence on traditional fuels such as firewood and cow dung, which are major causes of indoor air pollution and related health problems.

He noted that smoke-free kitchens have a direct impact on improving the health and quality of life of women and children, who are most affected by household air pollution.

Officials said Assam has emerged as one of the leading states in the implementation of the PM Ujjwala Yojana, reflecting the state government’s commitment to inclusive development and welfare-driven governance.

The scheme has also contributed to environmental conservation by reducing pressure on forest resources.

CM Sarma said the state government has complemented the Central scheme through awareness drives and last-mile delivery mechanisms to ensure that beneficiaries not only receive LPG connections but also continue to use clean fuel regularly.

The Chief Minister added that access to clean cooking energy is a key component of the government’s broader development agenda, which focuses on health, dignity and empowerment of the poor.

He said initiatives like PMUY play a crucial role in bridging socio-economic gaps and improving living standards in rural and economically weaker sections.

Reiterating the state’s commitment, the CM said the Assam government will continue to work closely with the Centre to expand welfare coverage and ensure that the benefits of development reach every household.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched to provide LPG connections to women from below-poverty-line households, aiming to promote clean cooking fuel and reduce health risks caused by indoor air pollution.

