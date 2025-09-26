Over 5 lakh students to receive scholarships before Diwali: CM Yogi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that more than 5 lakh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, who had been deprived of scholarships due to institutions failing to upload their data, will receive their pending benefits before Diwali.

Addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony at the IGP, the Chief Minister said that funds have already been allocated and all students left out will get the money directly in their accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

“The responsibility will also be fixed for those who caused this lapse so that such errors are not repeated,” he said.

CM Yogi distributed scholarships to over 4 lakh students during the event and highlighted how the state’s scholarship expenditure has nearly doubled since 2017.

“In 2017-18, the government disbursed Rs 1,648 crore, whereas in 2025-26 this amount has increased to Rs 3,124 crore,” he said, adding that timely and transparent payments are now ensured through technology and AI-based verification.

The Chief Minister recalled that before 2017, scholarships often reached students months late and with discrimination.

“In 2016, scholarships for SC/ST students were not released at all. When our government came in, we cleared pending dues for 2016-17 and 2017-18 to every eligible child,” he stressed.

According to official data, between 2017-18 and 2024-25, over 1.23 crore SC/ST students received Rs 9,150 crore in scholarships, while nearly 59 lakh general-category students were provided Rs 5,945 crore.

Similarly, more than 2 crore OBC students benefited from Rs 13,535 crore during this period.

Highlighting the government’s education reforms, Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation, One Scholarship” initiative has ensured inclusion of every student till graduation.

He said the state is also expanding residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi and Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas and providing free uniforms, shoes, and sweaters to children in basic education council schools.

Warning against “divisive forces,” CM Yogi urged students to focus on education and unity.

“Some elements once divided the country and enslaved us. Today, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, a new India is being built. Our effort must be to unite and ensure every child reaches school,” he remarked.

On the occasion, ministers Narendra Kashyap, Aseem Arun, Danish Azad Ansari, Sanjeev Gaur, SC/ST Commission Chairman Baijnath Rawat, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MP Brijlal, and other dignitaries were present.

--IANS

sas/uk