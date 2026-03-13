Over 5 lakh students to appear in Telangana's Class 10 exams

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) More than 5 lakh students will be appearing for Telangana's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations commencing on Saturday.

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The School Education Department has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exam at 2,676 centres across the state.

A total of 5,28,239 students have registered for the examinations, which will continue till April 16.

The examination commences at 9.30 a.m., but the Board of Secondary Education has advised students to reach the centres by 8.30 a.m. It has extended five minutes of grace time to enter the examination centres.

Students and their parents have been instructed to visit the allotted centre well in advance to familiarise themselves with the location and ensure timely arrival on the exam day.

The Board has already dispatched hall tickets to the respective schools. Officials said the hall tickets can also be downloaded from the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in

As many as 144 flying squads will be deployed to oversee the smooth conduct of exams and curb malpractices.

Candidates are barred from carrying any devices such as mobile phones, calculators, and smart watches into the centre. Authorities will make arrangements at the centre’s entrance for the safe and free-of-cost deposit of personal belongings and electronic devices.

The SSC exams this time are stretched over a period of 33 days, which is unprecedented. The exam scheduled from March 14 to April 16 has triggered a debate in the academic circles.

Unlike in the past when the exams were completed in 10-12 days, the Board this time has given longer gaps between exam papers.

The Board has kept a gap of three days between the first and second language exams, five days between Science Part II and Social Studies, and four days between most other papers, similar to the pattern followed by the CBSE and other boards.

While student unions termed the schedule unscientific and school managements also raised concern, citing pressure on students, the Education Department has defended it, saying the objective is to reduce stress and improve results.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has extended his best wishes to students appearing for the SSC examinations.

He encouraged students to approach examinations with confidence and a positive mindset, viewing them as an opportunity to express their learning rather than a source of stress. Emphasising the importance of self-belief, he advised students to remain calm, manage their time well, and focus on giving their best. He also acknowledged the role of parents and teachers in supporting students and wished all examinees success in their academic journey.

Leaders of various political parties have also extended their best wishes to students.

--IANS

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