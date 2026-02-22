Over 38 crore savings accounts opened in post offices across India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said public trust in India Post remains strong, with more than 38 crore savings accounts currently being operated through post offices across the country.

Addressing a conference of over 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister highlighted the role of postal workers in strengthening financial inclusion and last-mile connectivity.

Scindia said Gramin Dak Sevaks play a crucial role in connecting rural communities and delivering essential communication and financial services.

He described the Gramin Dak Sevaks as an important link between the government and rural citizens, helping extend services to remote and underserved areas across the country.

Highlighting the scale of India Post’s financial network, the Minister said more than 38 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts are currently operational, with deposits amounting to nearly Rs 22 lakh crore.

He said the postal network continues to play a significant role in expanding access to banking and financial services, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

Scindia said India Post is undergoing modernisation to strengthen its logistics and parcel delivery capabilities in response to growing demand driven by e-commerce, MSMEs, and agricultural exports.

He noted that India Post, with its network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, has one of the widest service reaches in the country and remains a key institution for last-mile delivery.

The Minister said efforts are underway to improve efficiency through technology adoption, including digital tracking systems, modern parcel hubs, improved routing, and deployment of electric vehicles.

He said these measures are aimed at transforming India Post into a modern, technology-driven logistics and distribution network while retaining its core strength of human connection.

Scindia also emphasised the importance of the Gramin Dak Sevaks in maintaining trust and ensuring service delivery across diverse and geographically challenging regions.

He said their contribution continues to strengthen the postal system and support financial inclusion initiatives nationwide.

