Over 37,000 cases related to crime against women registered in Odisha since June 2024

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) Amid the uproar over the rising violence against women and children in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the state assembly on Monday that as many as 2,933 rape cases were registered in the state between June 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

In a written reply, Majhi who also holds the home department portfolio, also revealed that 37,611 cases related to crime against women including 2933 rape cases have been registered at different police stations across the state during the above period.

As per the information shared by CM Majhi, 1,278 women have reported cases of sexual harassment, while 2,161 have lodged complaints of public disrobing between June 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

Similarly, 9,181 molestation cases have been registered in the state during the same period. Odisha recorded 8227 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women from June 2024 till July 2025.

CM Majhi also informed that 5,464 and 6134 cases have been registered over dowry and non-dowry related torture cases respectively across Odisha during the period.

Meanwhile, 44 cases registered on the allegations of suicide by women over dowry related torture.

The state has recorded the registration of 264 cases of dowry related homicide incidents during the above period. In a shocking revelation, CM Majhi stated that 56 female students have committed suicide in Odisha between June 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

The Odisha Police also registered three cases of acid attacks against women and two cases of attempted acid attacks. In his reply to another query on the steps taken by the state government to ensure speedy justice to the victims in such cases, CM Majhi revealed that 44 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) have been set up to deal with crimes against women in Odisha, along with a separate ADJ Court in Bhubaneswar functioning as a Fast Track Special Court.

He also assured that the state government is also taking all necessary steps to ensure the speedy disposal of cases related to crimes against women.

--IANS

gyan/pgh