Over 32,000 people died by suicide in last 2 years in Madhya Pradesh, says govt

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) At least 32,385 people from different age groups have ended their lives by suicide from across Madhya Pradesh in a span of just two years, the state government said in a written reply submitted on the fourth day of the budget session of the state Assembly on Thursday.

The state government data made a shocking revelation that the number of suicide cases among youths -- students were highest among total number of people who took the extreme step to end their lives.

A total of 987 students have died by suicide in the state between December 13, 2023, to January 20, 2026 since the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government is in power in the state.

After the students or youths, the condition for the people working in agriculture sector seems more venerable as a total of 667 agricultural workers died by suicide, while 562 people recognised as registered farmers took their own lives during the same time period.

It means that from the total number of people who died by suicides, 1,229 farmers were associated directly or indirectly associated with agriculture, which is more alarming because up to 70 per cent population of Madhya Pradesh relies on these two specific government sectors.

In response to a specific query raised by the Congress MLA from Barwani Assembly seat, Rajan Mandloi, the state government said that only two farmers have ended their lives in the state due to the damage of their crops in the last two years during current BJP government's tenure in the state.

The first-time Congress MLA Mandloi, who belongs to the tribal community, had also sought to know if the state government provided any financial support to the families of these farmers, agricultural workers and students who died by suicide, to which the state government said zero deaths occurred due to suicides in the state.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on February 16 and will conclude on March 6.

On the fourth day of the Assembly proceedings on Thursday, Congress legislators disrupted the House, demanding a formal debate on the drinking water contamination tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura that claimed several human lives.

As the House proceedings began, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and veteran Congress leader, Umang Singhar, said the party sought a discussion on the water contamination deaths tragedy.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar refused permission to the Congress regarding discussion on water contamination deaths tragedy, saying the matter was sub-judice and "a discussion on this subject could amount to contempt of court".

Opposition Congress members then raised slogans, accusing the BJP government in the state for "shielding" government officials and public representatives.

The Congress reiterated its demand for the resignation of the State Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel supported the Assembly Speaker's ruling and suggested that, instead of a debate in the House, the issue could be addressed in a separate meeting with the concerned state Minister.

