Over 20 injured in violent clash on Kartik Purnima in Jharkhand’s Giridih, heavy police deployed

Giridih (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (IANS) More than 20 people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups during a Kartik Purnima procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Taratand police station area, where a religious procession linked to Tulsi Vivah was being taken out.

According to local residents, a minor altercation on Tuesday evening during the Tulsi Vivah rituals snowballed into a violent confrontation.

Trouble escalated when the procession reached near the Kali temple on Wednesday morning, where members of another group allegedly tried to obstruct it.

An argument followed, which escalated further when some individuals began recording videos of the procession, leading to objections and provocation.

Soon, both sides started pelting stones and attacking each other with sticks, causing panic in the village.

Several people suffered injuries, over 20 of whom were rushed to nearby health centres. Those critically injured were later referred to Giridih Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police teams from Taratand initially attempted to control the mob, but as the situation worsened. Then reinforcements were called in from Gandey, Ahilyapur, and other neighbouring police stations.

Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, Superintendent of Police Dr Bimal Kumar and SDPO Jitwahan Oraon reached the spot and personally supervised the situation and helped restore order.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up, and patrolling has been intensified.

The administration is conducting continuous monitoring to maintain peace.

SP Dr Bimal Kumar said initial investigation suggests that the clash stemmed from a dispute between two individuals, which later spiralled into a group confrontation.

“Strict action will be taken against all those involved in disturbing law and order,” he said.

The situation remains tense but under control, officials said, adding that a full investigation will be conducted to hold those responsible.

