Over 15.76 lakh families benefited from PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme: MP Madan Rathore

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) More than 15,76,860 families across the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This achievement, recorded as of July 19, reflects the Government of India’s firm commitment to expanding renewable energy access and promoting sustainable living.

In response to a question raised by MP Madan Rathore in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, shared this data with the House.

He said that rooftop solar panels have been installed in the homes of the beneficiary families, enabling them to not only receive free electricity but also contribute excess power to the national grid.

MP Madan Rathore highlighted that the Prime Minister had launched this historic and visionary scheme in February 2024 to promote clean, affordable energy and strengthen India's solar mission.

The scheme ensures complete transparency through an online system -- from application to subsidy disbursal -- via the national portal: pmsuryaghar.gov.in. This digital-first approach has not only brought relief to lakhs of families burdened by electricity costs, but it has also become a major milestone in India’s journey towards energy self-reliance and environmental protection.

MP Rathore also detailed the subsidy structure under the scheme, Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW, Rs 60,000 subsidy for 2 kW, Rs 78,000 subsidy for 3 kW and an additional Rs 6,000 per kW up to 10 kW.

This has resulted in significant savings in electricity bills, while also creating opportunities for income generation by selling surplus electricity back to the grid, said Rathore.

