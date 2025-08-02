Over 150 iIlegal shops demolished in Ajmer's dargah area

Ajmer, Aug 2 (IANS) In a massive joint operation, the Forest Department and District Administration launched a large-scale anti-encroachment drive on Saturday in the Dargah area of Ajmer, and demolished over 150 illegal shops.

The campaign targeted over 250 illegal shops constructed on the footpaths of Andarkot, Meetha Neem, and Bade Peer and witnessed a heavy deployment of police forces, effectively turning the Andarkot region into a cantonment kind of area.

To ensure smooth execution, around 900 personnel, including forest workers, police officers, administrative officials, and labourers, have been mobilised from Ajmer and neighbouring districts like Tonk, Bhilwara, and Nagaur.

So far, about 150 encroachments have been removed. Out of the 268 identified illegal structures, nearly 60 are currently protected under court stay orders.

The Forest Department has identified encroachments on forest land stretching from the Taragarh footpath to Meetha Neem Dargah and further up to the Bada Peer Dargah road.

A team of 250 forest staff is actively engaged in the demolition, while the police have made elaborate security arrangements across sensitive areas.

Notably, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on media access to the site, citing security reasons.

However, to maintain transparency, they are providing official photos and videos of the action.

District Collector Lok Bandhu informed that 90 per cent of the illegal constructions have already been removed, and the remaining will be cleared soon.

SP Vandita Rana emphasised that the action is legally sound and peaceful, with prior notices served to the shopkeepers.

"We are getting full cooperation from the public. Most shopkeepers have already vacated,” she said.

Precautionary police forces have also been stationed outside the Adhai Din Ka Jhopara to prevent movement towards the hill.

High-ranking officials, including Additional SP Himanshu Jangid and ADM City Gajendra Singh Rathore, were present on-site throughout the operation, ensuring law and order.

The large-scale campaign marks a decisive step towards restoring access for devotees and reclaiming forest land illegally occupied for years in this historically significant area.

