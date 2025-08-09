Over 1.5 lakh people expected at TVK's second state conference in Madurai on August 21

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS ) More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to gather at Madurai's Parapatti on August 21 for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) second state conference, which is anticipated to be one of the party's largest political events to date.

The conference comes ten months after TVK's maiden state conference was held at Vikkaravandi in October 2024, which marked the party's formal entry into large-scale political mobilisation.

The upcoming event is expected to draw 1.2 lakh men, 25,000 women, 4,500 senior citizens, and 500 persons with disabilities from across Tamil Nadu.

TVK has stated that children and pregnant women will not be permitted to attend the event.

Volunteers from every district will travel to Madurai, with around 3,600 participants, including men, women, and the elderly, expected to arrive in vans, buses, cars, and two-wheelers.

A massive 200-foot-long, 60-foot-wide stage is being built for the conference, along with a separate platform located 800 feet away for party leader Vijay to walk and interact with workers.

The programme will run from 3.15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ahead of granting permission, police had posed 42 questions to the organisers, seeking clarifications on arrangements and safety measures.

TVK has reportedly provided detailed responses to all queries. Organisers are making extensive preparations, including 1.5 lakh chairs, over 100 water tanks, 400 temporary toilets, more than 50 LED screens, strategically placed CCTV cameras, 420 loudspeakers, and 20,000 lights.

Volunteers will not be issued passes, and 18 designated entry and exit routes have been planned to ensure smooth movement. For medical emergencies, TVK has sought support from the state Health Department for ambulance services and government medical teams, while private doctors and medical equipment will also be deployed. At least 12 emergency lanes will be kept clear for fire safety and rescue vehicles.

The conference will open with the hoisting of the party flag, the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (state invocation), an oath-taking ceremony, a policy document song, and the passing of resolutions, followed by Vijay’s keynote address.

No other major leader will speak at the event, and in an unusual move, there will be no reception for Vijay when he lands at Madurai airport before proceeding to the venue.

