Over 1.45 lakh ganja plants worth Rs 14.5 crore destroyed in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 29 (IANS) Assam Rifles and other security forces, in a joint operation, destroyed illicit ganja cultivation worth Rs 14.5 crore in Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles carried out a major anti-narcotics operation in the Boxanagar area, about 41 km south of Agartala, in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. He said that acting on specific intelligence, a column of Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the Forest Department, launched a well-coordinated operation on Wednesday.

During the operation, around 1.45 lakh illicit ganja saplings cultivated over more than 58 acres of land were destroyed in a several-hour-long operation. The destroyed contraband is estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 14.5 crore, dealing a significant blow to narcotics networks operating in the region.

An official statement said that the operation underscored the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles towards eliminating the drug menace and reinforcing the vision of a drug-free society. Assam Rifles remains steadfast as the Sentinels of the North East, working relentlessly for peace, security and social well-being, the statement added.

In a separate operation, Tripura Police recovered 206 kg of unclaimed dry ganja from forest land at Gamaicherra village in the same Sepahijala district on Wednesday. The dry ganja was contained in seven plastic drums and 18 plastic bags.

Earlier this month, around 30 lakh ganja (marijuana) plants worth Rs 145 crore were destroyed in just 10 days in Tripura’s Sepahijala district alone. The anti-narcotics operations were led by the District Superintendent of Police or the Additional District Superintendent of Police.

Several people involved in illegal cultivation were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to officials, dry ganja produced in Tripura is not consumed locally and is smuggled to various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where it fetches higher prices.

During transportation, consignments of dry ganja are often seized from trucks, small vehicles and even passenger trains. Residents, including women, claimed that they cultivate ganja in hilly and inaccessible areas as part of their livelihood.

A police official said it has been found on many occasions that forest land and other government land had been encroached upon and illegally used for cannabis cultivation.

He added that the NDPS Act, 1985, makes it illegal for any person to cultivate, possess, sell, buy or consume narcotic and psychotropic substances, and violations can attract heavy fines and imprisonment of up to 20 years.

--IANS

sc/uk