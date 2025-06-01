Over 1300 people rescued in flood-hit Manipur

Imphal, June 1 (IANS) Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued extensive flood rescue operations in Manipur, on the second day of the ‘Operation Jalrahat-2’ on Sunday, rescuing over 1300 civilians, including children and elderly persons during the past two days, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that on Saturday, 800 people were rescued, and on Sunday, 500 people were taken to safer places and relief camps from the worst-affected Imphal East and Imphal West districts, including the capital city Imphal.

The troops of the Army and the Assam Rifles on Sunday rescued people from severely waterlogged areas such as Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS and Ahallup.

Lt Col Shukla said that 10 flood relief columns, equipped with BAUTs, inflatable boats from the Army Engineers, were deployed for the rescue operations. Troops also undertook emergency repairs of the breached Iril River boundary wall near Arapti Lamkhai in Lilong, Thoubal District, to control further flooding, he said.

At the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and hospital, boats were used to ferry stranded patients to safety. Nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and other essential supplies were distributed to displaced families across relief zones.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles continue to operate in close coordination with civil authorities to reach affected communities and provide all support, Lt Col Shukla said.

A state disaster management official said that several rivers, including the Imphal and Iril, breached embankments in at least five areas, including Khurai, Heingang, Checkon, and Wangkhei, inundating large sections of the state capital and surrounding localities. The Nambul River in Imphal West district also overflowed on Sunday, flooding Uripok and Samusang. In Nagaram, floodwaters began entering residential areas as rainfall continued throughout the day.

Locals residing along riverbanks are working collectively to reinforce embankments and prevent further breaches.

More than 720 residents have been evacuated to safer locations, and authorities have confirmed 12 instances of landslides across the state, injuring two people, while 64 domestic animals were reported dead due to the calamity.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, police, fire services, and rescue boat teams are jointly conducting rescue operations. Helicopters and boats are being used to reach isolated and inundated areas, officials said.

