Over 10,000 cops deployed for Thevar Jayanthi in TN's Pasumpon

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Over 10,000 cops have been deployed in and around Pasumpon town for the 118th birth anniversary and 62nd Guru Puja celebrations of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The state-level event, which began on October 28, is being attended by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, several state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other political leaders.

The high-profile presence of dignitaries has prompted authorities to tighten security and traffic regulations across Ramanathapuram district.

According to officials, police forces from multiple districts in southern Tamil Nadu have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Section 163 prohibitory orders remain in force, and strict restrictions have been placed on vehicular entry and crowd movement near the memorial site.

Festival participants are required to obtain prior police permission and are allowed to travel only in their personal vehicles. The entry of rented and two-wheeler vehicles into Pasumpon has been prohibited to prevent overcrowding and maintain order.

Since Thursday marks the official government celebration, buses and goods carriers from other districts will not be allowed entry through Parthibanur, Kamuthi, Mudukulathur, and Sayalgudi.

Vehicles from Madurai are being diverted through Poovandhi, Sivaganga, Kalayarkoil, Sarukani, Thiruvadanai, R.S. Mangalam, and Devipattinam to reach Ramanathapuram, and the same route applies for return trips. To facilitate the movement of devotees from nearby villages, the government has arranged additional bus services to Pasumpon.

Police have cautioned participants not to indulge in unsafe or unlawful acts such as hanging outside moving vehicles, sitting on rooftops, bursting crackers, or raising inflammatory slogans.

To monitor compliance, 38 check posts have been established across the district. Two officers have been assigned to each special bus for protection.

Additionally, 300 body-worn cameras have been issued to police on duty, and 150 CCTV cameras have been installed for real-time surveillance.

Further, 57 two-wheelers and 53 patrol vehicles are engaged in continuous rounds, with control rooms set up to oversee the entire operation.

With three-tier security, technology-assisted monitoring, and strong administrative coordination, the Ramanathapuram district police expect the Thevar Jayanthi and Guru Puja celebrations to proceed peacefully and in full discipline.

--IANS

aal/svn