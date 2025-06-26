Over 1 lakh people applied to be part of Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that with the ambitious #AtmanirbharAssam mission gaining momentum across the state, the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA 2.0) has already received over one lakh applications.

The initiative, which spans across all 35 districts, aims to empower Assam’s youth through entrepreneurship and skill-based employment opportunities.

According to official data, more than 81,200 applicants have already been interviewed under the programme.

The overwhelming response reflects the growing aspirations among young people to lead the state's economic transformation — whether through agriculture, manufacturing, or the expanding service sector.

The Chief Minister mentioned, “What stands out is the diversity of participation: From first-time entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to seasoned professionals looking to build enterprises in their own hometowns.

"The mission is seen as a cornerstone in the state government’s strategy to build a self-reliant Assam by tapping into its youthful energy and grassroots potential.”

“As the selection process moves forward, authorities remain optimistic that CMAAA 2.0 will create a new generation of job creators, helping Assam reduce dependency on external employment markets and spark localised economic growth,” he added.

Earlier, Sarma asserted that Assam has become a beacon of economic empowerment for women, with the state government extending financial assistance to at least 25 lakh women under its flagship scheme.

Sarma took district-specific progress of different aspects of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and gave suggestions to address all issues, including completing the backend processes so that Rs 10,000 can be given to the woman beneficiaries under the scheme very soon.

He said that the state government is aiming at empowering the women through this scheme, as the successful implementation would lead to achieving the government's objective of 'Atmanirbhar Nari'.

It may be noted that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state government has envisaged supporting women Self-Help Groups to become rural micro-entrepreneurs and facilitate them to earn annual income through financial assistance as grant aid in the form of entrepreneurship fund.

CM Sarma also took note of the preparedness of the district administrations with regard to the early disbursal of flood relief grants through Direct Benefit Transfer.

He asked the District Collectors to finalise the dates for formally handing over the financial aid to the flood victims.

The CM also asked the DCs to decide on the dates after consultation with the Guardian Ministers for handing over the benefits under Anundoram Borooah Cash Award Scheme, bicycle and scooty distribution and microfinance loan waiver scheme.

--IANS

tdr/rad