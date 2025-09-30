'Outstanding leader', PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Vijay Kumar Malhotra

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness over the passing away of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, calling him an "outstanding leader" who had a good understanding of people's issues.

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, passed away early Tuesday morning at AIIMS New Delhi, at the age of 93.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Malhotra served as a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi. He served as president of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as the chief of the BJP Delhi (1977-80, 1980-84).

According to the Delhi BJP, Malhotra had an active career in politics, along with Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana. The party also credits Malhotra for keeping the BJP afloat in Delhi for several years.

"His biggest political victory is considered to be defeating former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh by a huge margin in the 1999 Indian general election," Malhotra's profile on Delhi BJP reads.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.

The party further mentioned that Malhotra's work in Delhi over the last 45 years made him "one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital".

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also offered his condolences over the passing of the veteran party leader.

"Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. He worked extensively to spread the RSS ideology in Delhi since the Jan Sangh era. His life always inspired and will continue to inspire all of us, BJP workers," he said.

--IANS

sd/dpb