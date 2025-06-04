Outcome of CM Fadnavis’ Davos visit: Rate of converting MoUs into investment is 80-91 pc Maha

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Maharashtra had signed MoUs for investment proposals of Rs 16 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the state’s rate of converting these MoUs into investment is a record 80-91 per cent.

Team Devendra, an official account of CM Devendra Fadnavis’ team, in a post on X uploaded a video about the outcome of CM Fadnavis’ Davos visit when the state government signed a slew of MoUs. The same video also included CM’s speech in the state legislature explaining how Maharashtra is ahead in the rate of converting these MoUs into actual investments.

“The result of Devabhau’s visit to Davos. Of the companies that have signed MoUs, the actual investment by them is 80-91 per cent,” it said. More than half of this investment is in the manufacturing sector, which is noteworthy, and the direct impact of 'Make in India' is being seen in the state. Manufacturing and industrial development are the focal points of the state's progress.

In the same video, CM Fadnavis’s speech in the state legislature was also included. CM said, “At the national level, the rate of converting MoUs into investment is 35 to 45 per cent. But in the case of Maharashtra, during the last ten years, the rate is from 80 to 91 per cent.”

It was further mentioned that CM Fadnavis handed over the allotment letters to international investors. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has earned Rs 3,840.49 crore through the lease of three prime commercial plots in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Two plots were allotted to the Japanese firm Sumitomo Realty & Development Ltd, while one plot was allotted to Brookfield Strategic Real Estate, a global investment firm. Plots C-13 and C-19 were awarded to Goisu Realty Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development, which made the highest bids.

Plot C-80 was awarded jointly to Sklose Bangalore Pvt Ltd (an Indian arm of Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III), Arliga Eco Space Business Park and Sklose Chanakya Pvt Ltd, which collectively made the top bid.

These leases will not only generate substantial revenue for MMRDA but are also expected to create approximately 15,000 high-tech jobs, said the release. During the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), MMRDA had signed investment agreements worth USD 5 billion with Sumitomo and USD 12 billion with Brookfield.

Team Devabhau in the same post took a swipe at the former minister and Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray over his Davos visit during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying that, “Davos visit, unlike UBT’s Yuvraj, is not for fun but for the betterment of Maharashtra. UBT is restless after Devabhau brought a record investment in Maharashtra from his Davos visit.”

--IANS

sj/dan