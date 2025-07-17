‘Out on bail, yet threatening a CM’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about sending Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to jail. Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Zafar Islam accused the Congress of spreading chaos and indulging in double standards, particularly on the issue of corruption.

“It is highly ironic for a family that is out on bail to talk about sending a sitting Chief Minister to jail,” said the BJP leader. Comparing Rahul Gandhi’s statements to "a thief guarding the house", he questioned the moral authority of the Congress leader to comment on corruption. “A Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi questioning corruption is just like a thief questioning theft,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in a corruption case and is now saying he will send Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to jail. How ridiculous it is that a thief is talking about guarding the house,” Zafar Islam asserted.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to incite unrest in Assam with such statements and reminded him that Himanta Biswa Sarma is now an elected Chief Minister, not someone who rose due to the Congress’ patronage.

“Rahul Gandhi should recall how he treated Sarma during his time in Congress,” Zafar Islam remarked, adding: “Today, Sarma is known for good governance and for eliminating corruption, while the Gandhi family is entangled in corruption cases.”

The BJP spokesperson further attacked the INDIA bloc for allegedly spreading confusion and fear regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Dismissing the Opposition’s criticism of the exercise, he said: “RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders are making baseless statements. This is nothing but politics of confusion.”

He accused Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition of resorting to conspiracy theories whenever electoral defeat looms.

“Blaming EVMs is now outdated, so now they’re targeting the Election Commission,” Zafar Islam said, adding that even after holding discussions with the Election Commission, the Opposition continues to peddle misleading narratives.

He expressed confidence that the people of Bihar have already made up their minds not to give another chance to the RJD-led alliance.

“People remember the jungle raj and know what’s at stake. Bihar is once again heading towards an NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he asserted.

Highlighting a recent welfare measure, Zafar Islam welcomed the NDA government's announcement of 125 units of free electricity in Bihar. Calling it a “major gift to the people,” he said the decision underscores the government's commitment to public welfare. “It is a government that works for the people and by the people,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP’s governance model is being recognised across the country and contrasted it with what he called the "failed Rahul model" in Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. “The public has rejected the corruption model three times in a row, and they will do so again,” he said.

