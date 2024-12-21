"Our thoughts inspires us to move forward in life": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the Gangadhara-Vicharon Ka Aviral Pravah program organized at Doon University, Dehradun and said that such events nourish our culture and traditions as well as bring positive change in the society.

Wishing the organizers the best for the program, CM Dhami said, "Such events nourish our culture and traditions as well as bring positive change in the society. Just as the flow of Ganga is uninterrupted, the flow of our thoughts also remains dynamic. The flow of thoughts inspires us to move forward in life."

He said that the exchange of ideas has always been a part of our tradition. In our ancient Gurukuls also, dialogue and discussion have been considered the basis of education.

The Chief Minister said that in this program we will get the guidance of revered Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj on Indian culture.

"During this two-day lecture series, topics like migration, education, culture, and environment along with the carrying capacity of the Himalayan regions will also be discussed. All the subjects are important for the welfare of our state as well as the entire Himalayan region"

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is working towards the preservation and promotion of rich cultural traditions.

"The dream of self-reliant India is being realized through Local for Vocal, Make in India, Made in India and Startup India," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with full commitment to promote cultural traditions in the state and for overall development.

"The state government is going to establish the Centre for Hindu Studies in Doon University. Where in-depth study and research work will be done on Hindu civilization, philosophy, history and principles. The all-round development of the state is being taken forward with the coordination of economy and ecology. Uttarakhand is the only state where an attempt has been made to measure GEP along with GDP," he added.

CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand ranked first in the country in the list of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog.

"The state government is strengthening the local economy through many schemes like State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, New Tourism Policy, New Film Policy," he said.

He also reiterated that the state government's Uniform Civil Code will be implemented from January 2025.

"The Uttarakhand government was the first in the country to work on the Uniform Civil Code. This will be implemented by January 2025. Many provisions of the Uniform Civil Code are being simplified. An application is also being prepared to understand it," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has intensified action against encroachment. Strict conversion law, anti-riot law and anti-copying law have also been implemented.

CM Dhami said that whatever action the government has taken is not against any particular religion or community but with the aim of maintaining the cultural unity and social harmony of the state. (ANI)

