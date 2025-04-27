"Our jhuggi had burned down": Mitthu shares his ordeal in Rohini fire incident

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Mitthu, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Rohini, expressed his ordeal after his son lost his life in a fire incident at their home.

Speaking to ANI, Mitthu said that he and his wife had gone to work in the morning and received the news about their jhuggi burning. When he returned, he found his son completely burned.

"My son was 4 years old. I went to work with my wife in the morning today. I got a call around 3 PM that our jhuggi had burned down. I could not find my son when I arrived. Later, I found that he had been completely burnt," Mitthu said.

At least two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini, in the national capital, on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the site, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.

MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, stated that two children with burn injuries were recovered and have been shifted to the hospital.

He clarified that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We received a call at 11:55 am. As soon as we received the call, our ADO, AK Sharma, and 4-5 fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles could not reach the site. Given the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed at the scene. Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," Chattopadhyay said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

