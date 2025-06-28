Our govt’s achievements outshine Congress’s record: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 28 (IANS) Without taking Congress's name, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that the achievements of his government outshine the record of the previous government.

He said 10.5 lakh bicycles have been distributed against 3.5 lakh in 18 months of the previous government. Also, 3 lakh youth were trained in skill development. Further, 30,000 scooties have been distributed to girl students against 6,400 in 18 months of the last government.

Speaking at the 29th State-Level Bhamashah Samman Samaroh at the Takshila Auditorium of Maheshwari Public School, he said over 88,000 students benefited from tablet-laptop distribution.

He assured that, unlike the previous government, there have been no paper leaks under the current government. A recruitment calendar has already been issued by RPSC and the Staff Selection Board, with a target of 1 lakh government jobs annually and 4 lakh jobs over five years

The Chief Minister outlined several steps taken by the government to ensure modern and inclusive education across Rajasthan:

He said, "Smart classrooms have been launched in 13,000 government schools, ICT labs have been established in around 14,000 schools, Pre-primary classes have been started in 402 PM Shri Vidyalayas, and Primary education has been introduced in Swami Vivekanand Vidyalayas, highlighting schemes focused on girl empowerment,” he claimed.

Sharma said more than Rs 90 crore has been transferred directly to 2.27 lakh girls under the Gargi Puraskar and Balika Protsahan Yojana.

“Our goal is to support girls’ education and help them achieve their dreams,” he said.

Chief Minister Sharma on Saturday said that the goal of the state government is not just to provide education, but to shape students into ideal citizens by instilling values, ethics and culture in them.

He also highlighted the vital role being played by the “Triveni” of Bhamashahs, educationists and motivators in transforming Rajasthan into a leading state in education. Calling donation a sacred tradition, the Chief Minister said that even ancient scriptures describe donation without expectations as the highest virtue.

“In the same spirit, Bhamashahs are supporting schools financially—constructing buildings, providing infrastructure and helping improve educational quality,” he added.

CM Sharma stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, multiple schemes are uplifting women, youth, labourers and farmers.

--IANS

arc/dan