‘Our govt will punish every criminal’: MP BJP chief on Guna murder case

Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal on Monday said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led the government will take strict action against those indulged in criminal activities.

Khandelwal made the statement while responding to BJP leader Mahendra Singh Nagar's involvement in the murder of Ram Swaroop Nagar, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, on Sunday.

Khandelwal said the issue was brought to his notice on Monday, and reiterated that the BJP do not support any such activities.

"This matter comes to my attention. Whether it concerns the party or the government, if any such case arises, we take strict action," Khandelwal told IANS.

He further stated that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government consistently acts decisively, and in every issue, the administration ensures that strict measures are taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Guna district BJP head Dharmendra Sikarwar, while confirming Nagar’s association with the party, has sought his immediate expulsion.

"Mahendra Nagar is a party worker and the local booth chief. We have written to senior party leaders seeking his immediate removal," Sikarwar said.

According to informed sources, Mahendra Nagar was among the Congress workers who joined the BJP in 2020, after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 loyalist MLAs quit the party, toppling the Kamal Nath-led government.

Guna is one of three districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region that make up the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Meanwhile, SDOP Vivek Asthana on Monday told IANS that Mahender Nagar and his relatives surrounded Ram Swaroop, assaulted him brutally with sticks and rods, and inflicted serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"14 persons have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including for murder. One accused has been arrested and others are being traced," he added.

--IANS

pd/dan