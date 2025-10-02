Our govt realising Bapu, Shastri's vision: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former Prime Minister - on their birth anniversaries.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes on the portraits of both leaders at the Gorakhnath Temple and recalled their invaluable contributions to the nation. He said that the double-engine government in the state was working to realise the dreams and vision of Bapu and Shastri ji.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, CM Yogi said, "Under his leadership, India demonstrated to the world the power of truth and non-violence during the freedom movement."

He emphasised that Swadeshi was central to Gandhi's philosophy, serving as a unifying force in the fight against foreign rule and today, this has become a model for both India and the world in realising Bapu's vision.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh's One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme is inspired by the spirit of Swadeshi and is achieving remarkable success. He further noted that Swadeshi is no longer confined to Khadi alone but has become part of India’s everyday life.

"From chips to ships, India is moving towards self-reliance," he said.

He said that Swadeshi fairs, modeled after the recently held International Trade Show, would be organised in every district before Diwali. He also urged people to gift Khadi and other Swadeshi goods during Diwali.

"This would not only honour artisans and craftsmen but also generate employment, promote self-reliance, and strengthen the country's economy,” he said.

CM Yogi also recalled Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness and cited success under Swachh Bharat Mission as an ideal tribute to Bapu's mission.

"Under the mission, 12 crore toilets have been built across the country, ensuring women's dignity, improving health, and saving families from financial strain. "Today, cleanliness has become both our identity and India's brand," he added.

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, CM Yogi described him as a frontline freedom fighter, a true Gandhian, and a staunch advocate of self-reliance.

He recalled how Shastriji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', strengthening India's resolve for food self-sufficiency while upholding the nation's commitment to peace.

"At the same time, Shastriji made it clear that if war was forced upon India, the country would give a befitting reply," the chief minister added.

He further said that the decisive victory in the 1965 war under Shastriji's leadership showcased India's strength before the world.

