‘Our democracy emphasises citizen-centric governance’: PM Modi shares Rajnath Singh’s R-Day article

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) On India's 77th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the citizen-centric ethos of contemporary governance by sharing an insightful article penned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Read More

Titled “Our Democracy, For The People”, the piece - published in The Times of India - offers a profound reflection on the moral and constitutional foundations of India's republic.

In his response on X to Singh's post, PM Modi wrote: “On Republic Day, Raksha Mantri, @rajnathsingh Ji, elaborates that citizens are at the centre of governance today. He notes that the republic is advancing social justice and enabling economic inclusion. Together, these efforts uphold the constitutional vision of a welfare-oriented democratic republic.”

Singh's article asserts that the true strength of a republic is measured not merely by military prowess, economic achievements, or global standing, but by how compassionately and effectively it safeguards and empowers its most vulnerable citizens.

Drawing from Mahatma Gandhi's principle of “Antyodaya” - uplifting the last person in the queue - the Defence Minister describes democracy as a moral commitment to justice, dignity, and inclusion.

“A republic must ensure that every citizen, especially the weakest, feels heard, protected, and empowered,” he writes, rooting this vision in ancient Indian wisdom and the Constitution's core values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

The minister credits the Modi government with translating these ideals into concrete action through transformative welfare initiatives.

He spotlights flagship programmes such as “PM Awas Yojana” (housing for all), “Ayushman Bharat” (health insurance), “Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana” (financial inclusion), “Ujjwala Yojana” (LPG connections for poor households), and others focused on sanitation, nutrition, education, women's empowerment, direct benefit transfers, and support for the differently-abled, senior citizens, and marginalised communities.

These schemes, Singh argues, have democratised opportunities, ensured no one is left behind, and fostered inclusive economic growth.

Singh contrasts this “people-first” approach with past governance models, suggesting earlier administrations often overlooked the poorest and most disadvantaged sections.

Under the current leadership, he states, development has become synonymous with the empowerment of the last individual, aligning seamlessly with the constitutional ethos of fraternity and social justice.

The article also underscores the interplay between national security and welfare.

A secure nation, Singh notes, is essential to protect democratic freedoms and individual rights, positioning defence and compassion as complementary pillars.

“Security and compassion must go hand in hand,” he emphasises. Accompanied by a striking illustration depicting citizens forming the map of India under the national flag - symbolising unity, pride, and participatory democracy - the piece reaffirms the government's dedication to a republic that is robust in defence yet generous in spirit.

Singh concludes by calling for ongoing efforts to deepen democratic values, strengthen grassroots participation, promote transparent and self-reliant governance, and uphold ethical and ecological responsibility.

As the nation celebrates Republic Day with parades, cultural displays, and patriotic fervour, Singh's message - amplified by PM Modi's endorsement - serves as a timely reminder that India's enduring strength lies in its moral compass; compassion for the vulnerable, equitable opportunities, and collective progress toward a truly inclusive, welfare-oriented democracy.

--IANS

sktr/dan