Our deeply embedded traditions continue to safeguard dignity of democratic system: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) A workshop titled "Vidhansabha: Kal, Aaj, and Kal" was organised in Udaipur under the aegis of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, focusing on the evolution and future of legislative processes in India.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, speaking as the chief guest at the event, emphasised the strength of India’s parliamentary democracy, rooted in its rich cultural and traditional values.

“While there has been a noticeable decline in decorum in recent times, our deeply embedded traditions continue to safeguard the dignity and future of our democratic system,” he said.

The workshop was chaired by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, with former Speakers Kailash Meghwal, Shantilal Chaplot, and C.P. Joshi attending as special guests.

In his address, Vasudev Devnani highlighted the advancements in transparency and digital governance in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

“Our Assembly is leading in the country. With proceedings broadcast live on YouTube, over 8 crore citizens have direct access to the legislative process,” he said.

He added that the Rajasthan Assembly is moving towards a paperless system, with over 70 per cent of MLAs already using iPads for legislative work.

Full implementation is expected in upcoming sessions. However, he also expressed concern over the declining standard of debate and increasing partisanship.

“Earlier, mutual respect prevailed between the ruling and opposition parties. Now, political polarisation and the pursuit of publicity have led to disruptions. Even the media tends to focus on negativity instead of highlighting constructive debates,” he noted.

Devnani stressed the need for systematic training of MLAs post-election, focusing on parliamentary decorum and conduct.

He compared the role of the Speaker to that of a mother -- strict when necessary but inherently nurturing and inclusive. Governor Bagde remarked on the shift from issue-based debates to personal attacks in the Assembly.

“Earlier, diverse ideologies coexisted with mutual respect. Today, bitterness often overshadows dialogue. Yet, Rajasthan stands out due to its cultured and disciplined public, and their values reflect in their representatives,” he said.

Kailash Meghwal noted that while change is inevitable, the decline in serious legislative discussions is concerning. “Use of the Assembly library has reduced, and lawmaking is often treated as a formality,” he observed.

Shantilal Chaplot drew attention to India’s ancient democratic ethos, citing the times of Lord Ram, Rishabhdev, and Mahavir Swami as examples of democratic governance.

He emphasised the Legislature’s dual role in law-making and executive oversight. Dr. C.P. Joshi, beginning his address with the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, underlined that the essence of parliamentary democracy lies in its foundational values: justice, equality, secularism, and socialism.

The workshop witnessed the participation of several intellectuals and public representatives, including Udaipur City MLA Tarachand Jain, Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena, and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Vice-Chancellor Kailash Sodani.

--IANS

