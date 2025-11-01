'Our 20 years outweighed past 55 years', says CM Yadav as MP rings in 70th Foundation Day

Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday hailed Madhya Pradesh’s transformative two-decade surge as eclipsing the state’s prior 55 years of progress, spotlighting job creation and industrial booms during vibrant 70th Foundation Day festivities themed “Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh – Year of Industry and Employment”.

Addressing reporters at an exhibition in Lal Parade Ground, Yadav unveiled a roadmap to generate over 100,000 jobs, fulfilling BJP manifesto pledges amid a three-day cultural extravaganza blending heritage and modernity.

“Our 20-year journey outweighs the past 55 years. We have provided jobs to 60,000 people – it is self-evident,” Yadav declared, crediting cleared public service commission backlogs and ongoing 2025 exams. In the industrial arena, the state has magnetised Rs 8 lakh crore in investments, paving the way for 600,000 new roles through the private sector.

“This momentum positions Madhya Pradesh as a frontrunner in Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added, announcing the release of the government’s Vision 2047 document to chart sustainable growth. The celebrations, declaring a public holiday, are also going to be kicked off with the Kalidas Samaroh, honouring the classical Sanskrit poet with theatrical flair, Dr Yadav said.

A highlight will be the staging of “Natika Vikramaditya”, a grand mahanatya depicting Emperor Vikramaditya’s valour, justice, and benevolence, set for encore performances on November 2 and 3. An immersive exhibition showcased the state’s past glories alongside cutting-edge developments, including a striking display of an ancient temple in Iran’s Bandar Abbas – a nod to Madhya Pradesh’s far-reaching cultural imprints.

Yadav’s post on X captured the spirit: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh. This 70-year journey has been a pleasant voyage of dedication, determination, and sustainable development. This day reminds us of our ancestors’ hard work, their passion, and our shared faith in progress through public participation and democratic values. Let us unite to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong Madhya Pradesh, placing it at the forefront in every field through collective endeavour.”

Echoing the call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings, praising the state’s “new pace of progress in every sector” and its embrace of individual aspirations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Madhya Pradesh’s prosperity drive. “Heartiest greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh, a land of cultural heritage, on the state's Foundation Day. Encompassing natural beauty, cultural heritage, and rich history, this state is today steadily progressing towards public welfare, cleanliness, and prosperity. I pray to God for the continued progress of the people of the state,” HM Shah posted on his X handle.

The event featured a “One District – One Product” crafts fair, “Swad” indigenous cuisine showcase, and stalls on Developed Madhya Pradesh 2047, Temples of Devlok, and heritage-led growth. Beneficiaries of welfare schemes, industrialists, self-help groups, ITIs, polytechnics, and farmers’ bodies presented district achievements, underscoring inclusive empowerment.

--IANS

sktr/uk