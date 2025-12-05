Orphan quota a heart-warming decision: Maha CM

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called the decision to grant 1 per cent reservation to orphans the most satisfying of his life and a “heart-warming decision”.

He further said that it was inspired by the principle of 'Equality of Opportunity' laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar, aiming to extend opportunities beyond social reservation to marginalised sections like orphans.

The Chief Minister expressed pride that, due to this decision, 862 young men and women have become self-reliant as they secured government jobs due to this quota, who are now actively contributing to society.

He made these remarks while interacting with the young beneficiaries who have secured government jobs under the quota, at his official residence, ‘Varsha’.

Fadnavis urged the beneficiaries to become ‘Role Models’ for society and emphasised that they should not stop at their current success but continue to work for the community as a way of giving back.

He also noted that the event coincided with his first anniversary of taking the oath of office, calling the interaction a "beautiful start" to his year-end reflection.

“The government takes many decisions, and tasks are accomplished, but some decisions are truly heart-warming. The decision to grant a reservation to orphans is one such decision,” he said.

He emphasised that the principle of ‘Equality of Opportunity’ enshrined by Ambedkar should not be limited only to social reservation.

“Orphans, the disabled, and other marginalised sections must also get opportunities. The 1 per cent orphan reservation decision stemmed from this thought, and it has brought about a real change in the lives of many,” he added.

He stressed that all achievements are made possible by the system created by society -- schools, institutions, governance, and industries -- and are the fruits of collective societal effort.

He called it the ‘Dharma’ (duty) of every individual to give back to this society.

“Do not stop where you have reached. The success you have earned through struggle should inspire you to work continuously for society. Even after achieving stability, keep the spirit of giving back to society alive in your heart,” he advised.

Youths also shared experiences, expressing thanks to Fadnavis and the government for the opportunities they received in education, employment, and to live with dignity.

“Today, we are an inspiration to other orphan children,” they proudly stated.

--IANS

sj/dan