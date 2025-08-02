Originators of saffron terrorism jibe Cong, disgraced: Sadhvi Pragya after acquittal in Malegaon blast case

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In her first reaction following the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case in which 6 people were killed and over a 100 injured, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the accused, stated that Congress, along with all other non-believers who were the originators of the 'saffron terrorism' tag, have been disgraced.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote: "The Congress, along with all other non-believers, who are the originators of 'saffron terrorism' and 'Hindu terrorism', have been disgraced.. The victory of saffron, Hindutva, and Sanatan has led to the triumph of all Sanatanis and patriots, heartfelt congratulations.... Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Shri Ram..."

Nearly 17 years after a deadly blast rocked Malegaon in Maharashtra, a special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, citing lack of evidence. The verdict marks the closure of a high-profile case that had long been a flashpoint in debates over so-called "saffron terror."

The powerful explosion occurred on the night of September 29, 2008, near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, a communally-sensitive town approximately 200 kilometres from Mumbai. The blast, which took place during the holy month of Ramzan, killed 6 people and injured more than a 100 others.

The court, presided over by Special Judge A.K. Lahoti, stated in its ruling that while the prosecution was able to establish that the bomb blast had occurred, it failed to prove that the explosive device was fitted on the motorcycle allegedly owned by Sadhvi Pragya.

The judge specifically noted that the engine number was illegible, and the chassis number had been wiped off, weakening the prosecution's case substantially.

The seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya, were charged under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between groups, and voluntarily causing hurt.

The case was originally investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), before being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

Over the years, the investigation and prosecution became mired in controversy, with allegations of political interference and changing narratives.

Sadhvi Pragya was arrested in 2008 and later granted bail in 2017. She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming that she was falsely implicated due to political motives.

